Springfield Township man killed in traffic accident

A 72-year-old Springfield Township man was fatally injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Independence Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 1:12 p.m. on Dixie Highway north of the intersection at Deer Lake Road. James Ziegenfelder was driving a 2022 GMC Acadia and turned left from a business on the east side of Dixie Highway. His GMC collided with a 2022 Ford Escape driven by a 54-year-old Holly woman.

Ziegenfelder was transported to a local hospital by paramedics from the Independence Township Fire Department. He died from his injuries several hours later.

A front seat passenger in his vehicle, age 72, was hospitalized in stable condition. The driver of the Ford Escape was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for injuries and released.The occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Neither drug nor alcohol use is suspected in the crash. It remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.