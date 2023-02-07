Man, 61, dies after being struck by car in Farmington Hills Monday

A Detroit man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday on Eight Mile Road near Inkster Road in Farmington Hills.

Officers were called at about 6:48 p.m. Monday to a location on West Eight Mile for a report of a man struck by a vehicle just west of an intersection.

Police arrived at the location and found an unconscious man in the roadway. Medics were summoned and took the man to a hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Investigators identified the victim as a 61-year-old Detroit resident.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene of the crash. The driver, a 63-year-old Detroit man, is cooperating with investigators.

Police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.

