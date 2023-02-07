State police investigate Tuesday shooting in Royal Oak Twp.
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Michigan State Police are investigating an early Tuesday shooting in Royal Oak Township.
No injuries were reported, officials said.
Police were called at about 4 a.m. to a location on North King Place near Fitzgerald Boulevard near Eight Mile and Meyers Roads for a report of shots fired, according to authorities.
Troopers arrived and found shell casings and bullet holes in a vehicle and an apartment building. Officials said the suspects fled before troopers arrived.
