OAKLAND COUNTY

State police trooper injured in crash Tuesday in Oakland County

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
View Comments

A Michigan State Police trooper has serious injuries after he was involved in a car crash Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. in the area of Dixie Highway and Tripp Road in Groveland Township. A preliminary investigation showed the trooper was traveling south in the right lane of Dixie Highway when a pickup truck driver traveling north tried to pass a salt truck.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Dixie Highway and Tripp Road in Groveland Township.

The pickup driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed over all lanes of travel, and struck the patrol car, police said.

Officials also said the at-fault driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the trooper suffered injuries to his leg and hip, police said.

A Michigan State Police trooper has serious injuries after he was involved in a car crash Tuesday morning, officials said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

View Comments