State police trooper injured in crash Tuesday in Oakland County

A Michigan State Police trooper has serious injuries after he was involved in a car crash Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. in the area of Dixie Highway and Tripp Road in Groveland Township. A preliminary investigation showed the trooper was traveling south in the right lane of Dixie Highway when a pickup truck driver traveling north tried to pass a salt truck.

The pickup driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed over all lanes of travel, and struck the patrol car, police said.

Officials also said the at-fault driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the trooper suffered injuries to his leg and hip, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez