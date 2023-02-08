Snow fun: Video shows Detroit Zoo polar bear frolicking in snow

A Detroit Zoo polar bear cub named Laerke may have enjoyed the recent snow more than most Michiganians.

The zoo posted a video of the two-year-old cub frolicking in the snow on Feb. 4 which has since garnered over 3,400 views on Facebook.

In the video, Laerke can be seen rolling around on her back, sliding down a hill, rubbing her head on the snow and repeatedly tossing a small piece of snow for herself to chase.

Laerke was born at the Detroit Zoo in November of 2020 and lives in the Arctic Ring of Life exhibit with her mother Suka and twin sister Astra. Laerke had to be separated from her mother and sister shortly after birth to be put on lifesaving care for several months, according to the zoo. While she is all better now, Laerke still lives in a separate enclosure from the other two bears.

Laerke is also known for becoming fast friends with an orphaned Grizzly bear cub from Alaska named Jebbie who found sanctuary at the Detroit Zoo in 2021, but the two bears were separated last March due to size and play differences, the zoo said.

