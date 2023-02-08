FBI: Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU student fled to Thailand

A woman charged in connection with a crash that killed a Michigan State University student on New Year's Day has fled to Thailand to avoid prosecution, the FBI wrote in a criminal complaint.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson allegedly failed to stop after the crash that killed Benjamin Kable, 22, on Jan. 1. She was charged last week with a felony in Oakland County.

The FBI believes she left Michigan to avoid being prosecuted for the crime, according to a complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan by FBI Special Agent Matthew Schuff.

Kable was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road, south of Whims Road, when he was hit by a vehicle going south on Rochester, according to Schuff's complaint. Witnesses said the driver continued driving after the crash and remained in the area for a short period of time before fleeing, Schuff wrote.

Kable was walking home from a New Year's Eve party after being kicked out of an Uber for unknown reasons, his father Michael Kable told the Detroit News.

"Where she kicked him out, it was on Rochester road, a very bad spot," Kable said. "There's no streetlights, there's no sidewalk, you know very minimal of any shoulder. He actually texted his friends that she was kicking him out, 'looks like I'm walking from here.'"

Howson was on her way to her job in Birmingham from her Oakland Township home, Schuff wrote. Howson, who is originally from Thailand but is a U.S. citizen, allegedly told someone after the crash that "she thought she killed somebody and was she going back to Thailand," Schuff wrote.

When someone encouraged her to go to police, Howson allegedly said, "no cops, no cops."

Howson left Michigan Jan. 3 on a one-way ticket to Finland, where she caught a connecting flight to Bangkok, Thailand, Schuff wrote.

