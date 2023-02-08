White Lake Township woman gets new car after act of kindness

A White Lake Township grandmother being applauded for turning in a bag full of thousands of dollars in cash she found last month while walking home from work now has a new car.

Dianne Gordon of White Lake Township ― who has been without a car for months, forcing her to walk to and from her job at a local grocery store ―has received an outpouring of support for her good deed. A GoFundMe campaign set up by a local police officer's wife has raised over $78,000 as of Wednesday morning.

The Washington Post reports that some of the money has already been used to buy Gordon a new Jeep Compass that she began driving on Feb. 3.

For the last year, Gordon has had to walk roughly five miles to and from work at a local grocery store because her old car broke down and she has not had the resources to fix it.

Gordon stopped at a gas station on her way home from work to warm up on Jan. 21 when she found a bag with $14,780 worth of cash in it. Police were able to determine that the bag contained wedding gifts and returned it to the rightful owners' family later that day, according to Lt. Matthew Ivory.

The White Lake Township Police Department's Foundation shared the fundraiser and partnered with Szott Automotive Group to help find Gordon a vehicle, Ivory told The News on Friday. Police said leftover funds would be used to help Gordon secure an extended warranty for her new car and the rest would be given to her.

Gordon is a grandmother of two and plans to use her new car not only to get to and from work but also to visit her grandchildren who live about 25 minutes away from her, according to the Washington Post.

hmackay@detroitnews.com