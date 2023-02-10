Police: Ferndale man sought girl in Illinois for sex; she was an undercover cop

A Ferndale man has been charged with multiple felonies in Illinois after seeking someone he believed was an underage youth for sex, authorities announced Friday.

Kyle Conner, 36, spent several weeks communicating online with an undercover police detective posing as a girl under age 15, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

"During the conversations, Conner asked the ‘child’ for nude images of herself and also sent her sexually explicit images of himself," according to the release. "Conner then made arrangements to meet the ‘girl’ for a sexual encounter."

On Thursday, while Conner was in the Chicago area working at a convention, he finalized a plan to meet up for sex, sheriff's officials reported.

"Instead of meeting the girl, Conner met detectives and was arrested without incident," representatives wrote.

The Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service on the case.

“Over the last several months, our detectives and Special Investigations Group in collaboration with our federal partners have arrested a number of adults who try and meet children for sex," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said Friday. "We are going to continue being aggressive in seeking those who prey on our children."

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved three felony charges: indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor and distributing harmful material.

Conner remained in the Lake County Jail on a $1 million bond Friday and is being represented by a public defender, records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 8 through the 19th Judicial Circuit Court.