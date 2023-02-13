4 suspects arrested for attempted home invasion in Troy

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has charged four suspects with attempted home invasion and theft after a Troy resident reported a suspicious incident to the police department.

On Friday, the Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald's office charged Yohona Ortiz, 32; Geiler Orobio-Cabezas, 37; Cesar Aldana-Velasquez, 35; and Madeleyne Leon-Gutierrez, 36, with conspiracy to commit a home invasion, attempted home invasion and for stealing property valued over $20,000.

All four were arraigned on Friday in 52-4 District Court in Troy. The judge assigned $500,000 bonds to Ortiz and Leon-Gutierrez, an 800,000 bond to Orobio-Cabezas and a $900,000 bond to Aldana-Velasquez.

Last Wednesday, a Troy resident called the police about "suspicious persons walking in a resident's back yard" on the 3000 block of Newgate Drive, according to a Troy police report.

The resident reported that the suspects, one male wearing a yellow safety vest and another male carrying a ladder, were knocking on his neighbor’s door and peeking through the windows before walking around to the rear of the home.

The resident also reported the vehicle the subjects left in. Officers later stopped a black Kia Sorento with a California license plate on Interstate-75 south of Big Beaver Road, which had four people inside, a yellow safety vest, a ladder, and jewelry items packaged and hidden under the center console and engine compartments, according to the Troy Police Department.

According to the report, the Newgate home the suspects were around had pry marks on the door frame. All four suspects were arrested and charged with home invasion. Further investigation revealed that the jewelry was stolen from a home invasion that occurred in Missouri earlier this month, according to Troy police.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com