Clawson vigil remembers 'legend' Alexandria Verner, victim of MSU shooting

Clawson — Flags were at half staff Tuesday night from Royal Oak Corewell Hospital to Clawson High School, where more than 200 people gathered to pay tribute to one of their own.

Community members amassed for Alexandria Vernor lined the mile markers of the high school football field toward the scoreboard, which read 20-20 Alex Verner in bright yellow lights. They honored Verner, 20, who was killed Monday night in a mass shooting at Michigan State University that ended up with three students dead and five in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Vernor was a junior at MSU studying integrated biology and anthropology, and expected to graduate next year, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her two jerseys, Nos. 24 and 10, hung on a fence as candles that mourners used to light their own adorned them. Many wept, some crying out “We must push through” and “Not my kid.”

Many simply embraced one another.

Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger read a statement over the stadium loud speaker on behalf of the Verner family, who did not attend.“Al embodied everything that was great about humanity," he said. "She was telling, giving, selfless, so positive. We honored the path she walked of strength, passion, compassion. Let us not honor the narrative of last night but of the beauty of 20 years of life.”

Then, there were 24 seconds of silence in her honor, a tribute to her favorite number.

The Clawson native graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. There, she was a triple threat, playing volleyball, softball and basketball. In 2019, her basketball skills made her standout and she was selected as an all-conference honoree.

"Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life," Shellenbarger told The News during the event.

Shellenbarger said he visited the Vernor home three times Tuesday to bring food and show support.

He said there will be three nights of candlelight vigils through Thursday in honor of Verner. Shellenbarger responded to a reporter's question of three vigils: "Why not? We'd have 30 days of this if we could. She's a legend."

"Since the day started, it's been an awful whirlwind. I don't ever want to be in this position again, but if we have to be, this is the community that rallies behind you," Shellenbarger said after the vigil.

Ena Dokic, 18, attended high school and was in same grade as Charlotte Verner, Alexandria's younger sister. As she laid a bouquet of flowers beside Verner's memorial, she said the Verner family "are thought of as legends."

"They're charismatic, joyous and always kind to everyone they meet," said Dokic, who graduated last year. "I care a lot about them, as do the many people here tonight because she deserved so much more than this."

When reached by The News, her mother, Nancy Verner deferred comment to Shellenbarger.

Verner started at Baker preschool, moved to Schalm Elementary School, Clawson Middle School and then to Clawson High School. Her sister played on the same team for two years in high school.

After graduation, Verner forecasted in her Clawson High senior spotlight that she would be a forensic scientist. Her favorite moments, she noted, were any time she was smiling with her team. Her advice to underclassman: "It's OK to feel tired or pressure from the busy schedule of being a student-athlete but quitting will never make you feel better. Today may be hard but tomorrow will be better."

"If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us," Shellenbarger wrote.

The family has decided not to set up a GoFundMe account. Instead, there will be an account opened for donations by the family and a scholarship fund opened in Verner's name. Information about how to donate has not been released yet.

There will be candlelight vigils scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on the Clawson football field, located at 650 W. Elmwood Ave., Clawson.

