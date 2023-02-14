Extra support available for Oxford staff, students and alumni following MSU shooting

Oxford Community Schools is offering extra support for staff and students in the wake of the shooting at Michigan State University Monday night that killed three MSU students from Metro Detroit and critically injured five other students 14 months after Michigan's deadliest school shooting at Oxford High School.

The district has brought in additional counselors, substitute teachers and Oakland Schools intermediate staff across all buildings, Superintendent Vickie Markavitch said in a Tuesday post online. The Wildcat Pack Therapy Dogs are in service across the district as well, she said.

"Oxford Community Schools remains heartbroken to hear the news out of Michigan State University and recognizes how close to home this may feel to you and your loved ones," Markavitch said in a statement. "Our staff began working diligently through the night to incorporate and organize extra supports for our staff and students."

There will also be an increased security presence during all Oxford school district daytime and nighttime activities, Markavitch said Tuesday. Resources for the Oxford Community are available at the All-in for Oxford Resiliency Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Oxford is just over an hour's drive from Michigan State University in East Lansing, where the shooting began Monday night at 8:18 p.m. The 43-year-old suspected shooter was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Tuesday morning off campus, and students across campus had to shelter in place for hours.

On Nov. 30, 2021 a 15-year-old high school gunman took the lives of four of his classmates at Oxford High School, wounded six other students and a teacher, and left other students, staff and families traumatized. Some Oxford High School alumni attend MSU and have now endured their second school shooting in less than as many years.

"Our staff also began contacting families of our 2022 graduates attending MSU and will continue that throughout the day," Markavitch said in the statement. "The Oxford Community is Oxford Strong, and we will continue to Radiate and Shine as we embrace each other through the news of this senseless tragedy."

hmackay@detroitnews.com