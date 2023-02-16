$2,000 reward offered for information on fatal Pontiac shooting

Pontiac — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is offering a $2,000 reward for tips related to a fatal shooting of a Pontiac man Wednesday night in the North Hill Farms Apartment Complex.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 60 block of Fireside Lane. Sheriff's deputies found Donald James Whitfield, 41, unconscious on the floor of his apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said in the news release.

They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Tipsters can report information to Crime Stopper anonymously. People who provide information that leads to an arrest can receive up to $2,000

