Funeral arrangements finalized for MSU shooting victim Alexandria Verner

Visitation will be held Friday for 20-year-old Alexandria Verner, a Michigan State University junior from Clawson who was killed in Monday's shooting on campus.

It will be held 4-9 p.m. with an 8:30 p.m. scripture service at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 Fourteen Mile Road in Clawson, the Archdiocese of Detroit said Thursday.

A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. at the same church.

A livestream of the funeral Mass will be available for the public as well on the church's Facebook page.

Verrner was studying integrated biology and anthropology at MSU. She graduated from Clawson High School, where she played volleyball, softball and basketball.

She was one of three student fatally shot by a gunman who terrorized MSU's campus late Monday. The other two students killed were Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe and Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods.

Officials said Fraser's visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park. He will lie in repose at 9:30 a.m. before the 11 a.m. funeral Saturday at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez