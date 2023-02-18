MSU student Alexandria Verner 'saw something greater in mankind,' pastor says at funeral

Clawson — Alexandria Verner, one of three students killed at Michigan State University on Monday, was remembered Saturday as loving and a good friend.

She stuck up for those who needed it, Pastor Tony Richter said, and showed great care not just for those close to her but everyone she encountered. Richter's comments echoed inside Guardian Angels Catholic Church for a funeral Mass for Verner, known to those close to her as Al.

"She saw something greater in mankind," Richter said. "When we think about that, when you think about what events we've had this past week, think about the love that Al would have. She would have great love for others. She would have forgiveness."

It can be difficult to have faith in such dark moments, Richter said to those in attendance. He told of how Verner's family told the pastor that they weren't that spiritual, but they still came and stood together and prayed the day before as a family.

But being angry at God or even not feeling that spiritual doesn't inherently mean one has lost their faith, he said.

"We have to have faith in something greater than what's here on Earth and the disappointments we have on Earth," Richter said. "We know that there's something greater, and we have to learn that from each other."

Verner, 20, was studying integrated biology and anthropology at Michigan State. A native of Clawson, she played three sports at Clawson High School before her graduation in 2020. She was remembered as a great student, athlete and leader.

"We will forever remember the lasting impact Alex had on all of us," the district posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. "Our hearts are shattered over the loss of this incredible young individual that we loved so much. Her parents, Ted and Nancy, and sister Charlotte and brother TJ are equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community."

In the days since the shooting, Verner's family has set up a memorial fund with Alliance Catholic Credit Union.

At her funeral Saturday, her family members hung up a cross on the wall of the church's sanctuary. Verner's cross joins the church's remembrance wall, where those who have had funerals there are honored in a place where parishioners can pray for them.

After they hung the cross, Richter asked those gathered to continue to pray for Verner and her family.

"Help us remain to comfort one another with the assurance of faith," Richter said as he led the church in prayer. "We will all meet again with Christ and with Al forever."

Verner's funeral was the second of three services being held Saturday for victims of the MSU shooting. A funeral Mass for 20-year-old Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe and a service for 19-year-old Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods were also scheduled for Saturday.