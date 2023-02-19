Novi library reviewing feedback from community to plan next five years

Novi— Novi library users have a chance to tell the library's leaders what they'd like to read or see changed in the next five years.

The library sought out Rethinking Libraries, a library consulting firm, to organize sessions to let patrons offer suggestions or comments about what they would like to see in the library on West 10 Mile Road.

"This is the first time, since I've been here, that we're actually engaging with a consulting firm to help us get feedback from the community and drive our next five years" said Julie Farkas, the library director.

"By bringing in a new set of eyes with the consultants, we're hoping that they might be showing us something different," she said.

Farkas said strategic planning to outline the library's goals and vision has resulted in developments such as the Lakeshore Lending Library, for example.

The lending library was launched in May 2021 and is a self-service kiosk that holds 235 items for Novi library card holders at Lakeshore Park, which lets residents beyond West 10 Mile Road access library items. It saw nearly 1,300 checkouts by June 2022.

"It's a way for us to be connecting ... with our community by having something up there," Farkas said. "We knew we weren't connecting with everyone."

"We've added more collections, our international language collections have grown over the years and that's big because the community itself is really diverse ... trying to meet those needs and collections in their native languages," she said, as well as culture and other programming that emerged from previous strategic planning.

The library sent out an online survey, postcards and links on social media to 24,377 Novi Library cardholders. By Feb. 6, 1,000 surveys were filled out, Farkas said.

"We're trying to give everybody the opportunity to answer and give us feedback, if they can," Farkas said. "It gives us a chance to get a real good pulse on our community members and see if things are changing. 'How are we doing with our building? How are we doing with spaces? How are we doing with our programming?'"

The library had a budget of $3,284,623, of which 60% went toward employees and benefits; 17% or $541,811.05, to collections, catalogs and online resources; 12% or $399,139.63, to utilities, building and maintenance; 9% or $276,927.30, to furniture, equipment and supplies; and 2% or $54,712.54, toward programming, marketing, training and technology, according to the library's 2021-22 annual report,.

After all expenses, the library had more than $57,000 left of it's 2012-22 budget. The library also received nearly $60,000 in scholarships, grants and donations, and saw 3,920 new library cardholders for the fiscal year ending June 2022.

"I am very optimistic about the future of Novi Library," said Kathy Crawford, the library board's president, in the report. "The past 2 1/2 years have unquestionably been the most challenging years in Novi Library and Library Board history. NPL faced closures due to flooding, closures due to COVID and state restrictions, unanticipated expenditures ... and numerous Library Board resignations."

"NPL managed to stay open to the public more hours and more days than any other library in the region," Crawford said, adding that with the library's budget, they were able to "add long-needed pay increases," give 280 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training sessions and are nearly fully staffed.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to its annual report for 2021-22, more than 850,000 items including books, picture books, tapes and other materials were checked out, and more than 110,000 were checked out digitally. The library also has computers and printers accessible to guests.

The library saw 41% more visits in 2021-22 than the previous year, with 252,444 library patrons visiting and 984 visits to its teen space.

The teen program is what Tanvi Basutkar, 16, enjoys the most about the library. Basutkar goes to school at nearby Novi High School, and was studying at the library Feb. 6.

"They have a teen space where you can interact, and there's a bunch of games where you can play. It's relaxing if you had a hard day at school. It's nice to be with friends," she said. "If you also want to be productive and focus, you can come upstairs, work on things, get things done. It's a quite, nice place."

Basutkar said she visits the library to use the study rooms for school projects and other schoolwork.

Erin Lenard, 33, said the study rooms were her favorite parts of the library. She was studying on the library's second floor on Feb. 6 because the study rooms were occupied. She said she would like to see more study rooms created for patrons.

"I like the study rooms better here," said Lenard, comparing Novi's library to a library in Farmington Hills where she lives. "I just like the space in this one and the quiet floor too, so that's probably why I come here the most."

