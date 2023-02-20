2 accused of catalytic converter theft, leading Ferndale cops on chase

Two Detroit men accused of stealing a van's catalytic converter in Ferndale before leading police on a car chase last week are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Randall Mitchell, 40, and Darius Jones, 43, are scheduled to appear in the 43rd District Court in Ferndale for a probable cause conference, according to police.

Both were charged Friday on several charges. Mitchell was charged with two counts of felonious assault, each a 4-year felony, fleeing and eluding police, a 5-year felony, resisting arrest, a 2-year felony, and attempted larceny from a motor vehicle, a 2-year misdemeanor. Jones was charged with resisting arrest and attempted larceny from a motor vehicle.

A magistrate set Mitchell's bond at $250,000 and Jones' bond at $25,000. Jones posted bond and was released Saturday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ferndale police officers were called at about 4 a.m. last week Thursday for a report of a possible catalytic converter theft from a vehicle. The caller told police he heard a saw cutting metal in a parking lot located at 2435 Burdette Street near Woodward Heights and Hilton Road.

Officers arrived and approached the parking lot on foot, authorities said. They saw a man underneath a work van with a catalytic converter next to him. Police said the man ran and got into a Ford F-150 parked in the lot with another man behind the steering wheel.

The truck's driver put the vehicle in reverse and nearly hit an officer and struck a parked vehicle. Police ordered the driver to stop, but their commands were ignored and the suspect put the pickup in drive and nearly struck a second police officer, they said.

Officials said the truck fled south on Burdette Street.

Police pursued the truck, but the chase ended when it crashed into the lane divider at the Lodge Freeway service drive and Hubbell Street in Detroit. The two men inside the truck got out and ran, but officers caught and arrested them.

After searching the suspect's pickup, officers found the catalytic converter that had been taken from the van in Ferndale as well as two other converters in addition to burglary tools and a police scanner.

