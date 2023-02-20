Fatal Saturday crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills under investigation

Police are investigating the death of a driver who crashed into a tree off of Interstate 696 Saturday, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 11:40 p.m. Saturday about the crash on westbound I-696 near Halsted Road in Farmington Hills, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen that was traveling west on I-696 approached the ramp to Interstate 96 when it was rear-ended by a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu. Police said the Volkswagen stopped on the freeway's left shoulder but the Malibu went off the roadway to the right, struck a tree head-on, and caught fire.

Investigators said the Malibu's driver and sole occupant was trapped in the car and died at the scene.

