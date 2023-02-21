Driver injured after road sign hit by another motorist goes through windshield in Orion Twp.

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are seeking tips to find a vehicle and driver involved in crash Tuesday morning in Orion Township that left another motorist hospitalized when a road sign dislodged in the crash went through his windshield.

A driver was traveling northbound on Lapeer Road near Waldon around 7:45 a.m. "when it veered into the median, striking a road sign, which became dislodged and went airborne," investigators said in a statement.

"At the same time, a 31-year-old Lake Orion man was operating a 2013 Volkswagen Passat southbound on Lapeer Road. The road sign traveled into oncoming traffic, where it went through the windshield of the Passat, striking the driver."

The Passat veered off the road and came to a rest against a tree near Waldon, according to the release.

Orion Township Fire Department paramedics rushed the driver, who had been wearing a seat belt, to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition Tuesday night.

"No information is known about the vehicle or driver that struck the sign," county officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on the vehicle involved is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950.