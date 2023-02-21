Police bust retail fraud ring, find $41K in stolen merchandise

Thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise taken from stores in Oakland County and sold in Detroit has been recovered, Birmingham Police said Tuesday.

Officials said their investigation into the operation began with a Feb. 12 incident at the Lululemon store in downtown Birmingham. Police were called for retail fraud in progress, they arrived and arrested one man. The suspect was later charged and identified as David Malik Roberts, 27, according to authorities.

Roberts was arraigned last week Tuesday in 48th District Court on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a 5-year felony, identity theft, a 5-year felony, and resisting arrest, a 1-year misdemeanor. A probable cause conference was held Tuesday, according to court records.

During their investigation of the fraud, detectives uncovered evidence that led them to believe the suspect was part of a larger organized retail fraud operation that had already stolen more than $140,000 in merchandise, police said.

On Friday, Birmingham detectives were alerted that suspects they believe are connected to the theft operation struck at the Lululemon store in Detroit. Police said suspects made off with more than $6,000 in merchandise.

Officials said after the theft, the suspects were followed to a business in Detroit where they unloaded the clothing.

After putting the business under surveillance and obtaining a warrant, Birmingham detectives, along with police from Detroit, Troy, Auburn Hills, Royal Oak, and Bloomfield Township, conducted a raid. Investigators recovered stolen merchandise, including 17 items of clothing taken from the Birmingham Lululemon store worth more than $41,000.

Police said they also recovered several illegal guns and appliances stolen from various communities.

