Berkley to draft ordinance regulating sale of cats, dogs amid concerns over pet store

Berkley officials are working on drafting a new ordinance that would regulate the retail sale of cats and dogs after some residents have raised concerns over a new pet store in the city and possible mistreatment of animals.

The proposed ordinance, the first reading of which will likely happen in early March, comes as Puppygram, a new pet store on Woodward, has yet to officially open.

The store is closed and marked with a sign noting its closure because it doesn't have its license ― not for allegations of animal mistreatment, officials said Friday.

Puppygram is undergoing the city's business licensing process, Berkley City Manager Matthew Baumgarten said in a statement.

"The business has not yet obtained its business license required to open its doors to customers," he said and added the city requires its Building Official and Fire Marshal to inspect and approve all permitted work before a license is issued.

"It was for this reason that our Building Official posted a closure notice (on the store) on the morning of Tuesday, February 21, 2023," Baumgarten said. "The closure was completely separate from the protests and allegations levied against the business owner(s)."

Berkley city officials were told last week about allegations of inhumane treatment of animals in the store, he said. They were also told about concerns over how and where the store receives the animals.

"We are always grateful to those who take the time to provide information about their concerns directly to our city officials who can act upon them," he said.

Baumgarten said the city's animal control investigated the allegations of mistreatment and conducted multiple inspections at the store. He found the animals are well cared for and the store's staff was cooperative, according to the city manager. A representative for Puppygram could not be reached for comment Friday.

"We are working with both the Humane Society and the Michigan Department of Agriculture to understand what the city’s role could be in responding to these allegations," he said.

The city council, meanwhile, has asked Berkley's administration and city attorney to draft an ordinance addressing the retail sale of cats and dogs, Baumgarten said. The first reading of the ordinance is scheduled to be held on March 6, 2023, during the council's regular meeting. The draft will be available for the public at least a week before the meeting.

