Whitmer sees 'fundamental moment' in push to outlaw LGBTQ discrimination

Ferndale — For Jonathon Arntson, making it illegal in Michigan to discriminate in housing and employment based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression would change his life.

Arntson, who is gay, believes full statewide protection for LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination — at the heart of bills gaining steam in the Michigan Legislature — would mean Arntson could move back home to west Michigan, where Arnston left a decade ago after feeling unsafe.

The health coach who now lives in Detroit was part of a roundtable of LGBTQ+ groups and organizations on Friday that included Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan's first openly gay statewide elected official.

Their focus was to draw attention to long-sought legislation amending the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976, which bars discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodation in restaurants based on race, religion, weight and marital status.

"A big part of that decision was I did not feel safe, I did not feel accepted in west Michigan where I was living," Arntson told the group. "This protection will cover the whole state. I will feel empowered in a way I never have before to maybe move home. Live amongst my family."

A dozen members of the LGBTQ+ community met with Whitmer, Nessel and other state lawmakers to talk about the impact that passage of an amendment to the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act would have on the state. State Rep. Jason Hoskins, a Southfield Democrat and the Legislature's first openly gay Black person, hosted the event at the Bobcat Bonnie's restaurant in downtown Ferndale.

Senate Bill 4, sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Moss, and House Bill 4003, sponsored by Hoskins, would amend the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination in employment, public accommodations and public services, educational facilities, and housing and real estate based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity or expression.

Chanel Riser, a transgender person who works with the Ruth Ellis Center, a Detroit nonprofit that ​​provides trauma-informed services to LGBTQ+ youth, said not having to worry about getting fired at a job because you are gay or transgender would be a relief and could save lives of LGBTQ+ community members who have turned to sex work to replace lost jobs.

"I might get jumped on. I might get fired. I might get accused of something so they can get rid of me," Riser said of being LGBTQ+ in the workplace. "You dont have to think like that if we have these laws in place."

Moss, a Southfield Democrat who is openly gay, said he still has to think twice about sitting next to his partner on the same side of a booth at a restaurant or holding hands down the street.

"You don't know what type of discrimination you are going to face and the lack of any remedy for that discrimination," Moss said "There is a huge class of people there that we are liberating with this legislation."

Whitmer and Nessel received a loud applause when they entered the Ferndale event.

Nessel said she has had to tell several victims in Michigan that she cannot bring a lawsuit in their case because there is no law protecting people from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or the gender they identify with.

"We know this happens routinely, it happens all the time, it happens quietly and people don't want to say anything because they don't want to be troublemakers and be discriminated against," Nessel said. "This (amendment) is going to make sure that no longer happens."

Whitmer, who has a daughter who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said Michigan is behind the times and it's going to catch up fast when the amendment is passed.

"That is going to be the foundational moment where we are really saying in Michigan all people are protected and respected under the law," Whitmer said.

Last July the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the state's civil rights law's prohibition on discrimination based on sex includes protection for sexual orientation. The ruling left intact a lower court ruling that found gender identity also was protected under the law's protections for "sex."

The 5-2 decision found that discrimination based on sexual orientation involves bias based on sex because the individual's sexual orientation is "generally determined by reference to their own sex."

But LGBTQ+ advocates have pushed for the Legislature to change the law so future justices on the state's highest court can't overturn that ruling. They also want specific protections for gender identity and expression, just like the current law's protections against discrimination based on weight or height.

jchambers@detroitnews.com