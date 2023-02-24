Thai suspect in MSU student hit-and-run returns to U.S. ahead of hearing

The woman accused of hitting and killing a Michigan State University student with her vehicle last month then leaving for Thailand has voluntarily returned to the United States to face federal and state charges, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Friday.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, allegedly struck Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township shortly before dawn on Jan. 1 on Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane, in Oakland Township. The fatal incident occurred after an Uber driver dropped off Kable on the side of the road following a New Year's Eve party.

Howson, a Thai-American resident who lives in Oakland Township, allegedly never called police and flew to Thailand on a one-way ticket on Jan. 3.

Howson said during a news conference last week in Thailand that she was driving to work when the accident happened, it was dark out and she thought she had hit a deer. She said she saw a body, tried to call police but didn't because she was in shock.

Howson, who returned to the U.S. earlier this week, is in custody awaiting a detention hearing on Tuesday that would clear the way for her return to Michigan, sheriff's officials said Friday.

She faces a federal charge of interstate flight to avoid prosecution and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. Penalties for each charge of up to five years in prison.

“We appreciate the assistance of the authorities in Thailand and are working closely with our partners at the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to return this defendant to Michigan so that she can be held accountable for her actions,” Bouchard said in a statement. “Details on her return to Michigan will be provided as they become available."