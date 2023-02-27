Suspect arrested in Groveland Township carjacking of 78-year-old man

A man who police say carjacked a 78-year-old man in Oakland County early Monday is now in custody.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 7 a.m. Monday to an address on East Holly Road near Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township for a report of a carjacking, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 78-year-old man was carjacked at a Mobil gas station in Holly. He went into the gas station and when he left to get back into his vehicle he was met by a man hiding in the back seat. The man told the victim he had a gun.

The suspect then ordered the victim to drive and he complied. Police said the victim drove to his home where the suspect ordered him out of the vehicle and took his car keys. The suspect drove away.

After the police were called, dispatchers were able to remotely disable the vehicle, officials said. The vehicle stopped functioning in Brown City, which straddles the border between Lapeer and Sanilac counties.

As state troopers and police officers approached the vehicle, they saw the suspect walking towards it. They arrested the suspect who resisted. A Sanilac County Sheriff's deputy deployed his electric stun gun and subdued the suspect before taking him into custody to await charges.

Police said they searched the vehicle but did not find a firearm.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez