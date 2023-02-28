'Hockey Doc' now facing more than 30 sex assault charges

A Metro Detroit doctor with decades-long affiliations with youth hockey was arraigned on new charges of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday, bringing the number of total charges filed against him to 31.

Zvi Levran was arraigned on four new criminal sexual conduct charges in a quick hearing Tuesday. He is also facing charges in a Bloomfield Hills court, where he was arraigned on two more counts of criminal sexual conduct on Monday. Those charges stem from a report from a Jane Doe in West Bloomfield Township.

The victims in each case remain anonymous at this time.

Levran worked with several youth hockey teams including the Farmington United Hockey team, St. Mary's Preparatory High School in West Bloomfield Township and Novi High School. He also taught power yoga to various schools and provided free medical care to high schoolers across Michigan, at times operating out of his own home.

Farmington Hills Court Judge James Brady disclosed on the record Tuesday that he has known Levran for about 18 years due to his own affiliations with Farmington youth hockey as past-president of the Farmington High School Hockey Boosters Club and the parent of a son who played hockey for Farmington High School.

"The defense has actually taken stitches out of my face from a puck," Brady said.

Brady added that the prosecution had no problem with him remaining on the case as judge so the "puck's in the defense's zone" if they want him off the case. Both the prosecution and defense indicated they had no issue with Brady remaining on the case.

Levran's first accuser was a 19-year-old male in October. According to a police report obtained by The Detroit News, the teen, alongside his mother and sister reported Levran for sexual assault to the Farmington Hills Police.

Since the initial report, others have come forward with accusations against Levran. Farmington Hills police set up 24-hour tipline at (248) 871-2610 for individuals to call and report suspected criminal activity by Levran.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said at a news conference in November that tips have come from counties around Michigan and other states including: Minnesota, Georgia, California, North Carolina, Arizona and Canada. Levran has held medical licenses in Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia.

King and Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said due to the nature of the tips, authorities believe there are likely more people who may want to reach out.

Levran is a licensed urologist in Michigan who had at least four medical complaints filed with the state against his medical license dating back to 2002, according to the state licensing department. Levran's website says his association with youth hockey teams began when his son played high school hockey.

Levran is being held at the Oakland County Jail and his next court date in Farmington Hills is April 11 when the chief of urology from the University of Michigan Hospital is set to be brought in as an expert witness in addition to other individuals offering testimony.

