'You're not protecting our children': Rochester Hills mom testifies about 2 sons' fentanyl deaths

Washington ― A Michigan mother tearfully told House lawmakers the story Tuesday of her two sons' deaths from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, saying the government isn't doing enough to combat the opioid crisis and halt illegal drugs at the border.

"My children were taken away from me," said Rebecca Kiessling, a family law attorney and conservative activist from Rochester Hills.

"This should not be politicized. It's not about race. Fentanyl doesn't care about race. You talk about welcoming those crossing our border seeking protection? You're welcoming drug dealers across our border. You're giving them protection. You're not protecting our children."

Kiessling said her two sons, Caleb, 20, and Kyler, 18, died July 29, 2020, from fentanyl poisoning, along with 17-year-old Sophia Harris, when they took what they thought were Percocet pills that turned out to contain the drug fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid drug that can be lethal in tiny amounts.

She said her sons' "dealer" was saved by a dose of the overdose-reversing spray Narcan and is serving prison time. Lorenzo Brabo was sentenced in 2021 to eight to 15 years in prison for providing the fentanyl that led to the three overdose deaths, according to published reports.

"I don't use the term 'drug overdose' because this was not an overdose. This was murder," she said. "This is a war. Act like it. Do something."

Kiessling testified Tuesday morning before the Republican-led U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security, urging Congress and the White House to take the flow of illegal drugs over the Southern border more seriously. Prior to her sons' death, Kiessling said she didn't know what fentanyl was.

"I had heard of the opioid epidemic. I thought, you know, people are getting prescription drugs and getting addicted and then getting it on the streets, and that it affects their ability to work. I didn't know that people were dying," she said.

"I didn't know that my boys were taking anything that could kill them. They didn't think that they were either. They thought that they were safe with pills. ... But the government knew. The government's known for years and years."

She highlighted the tally of drug-related deaths the year that Caleb was born — 20,000 in 2000 — and the surge of 100,000 like deaths in 2020.

"If we had Chinese troops lining up along our Southern border with weapons aimed at our people, with weapons of mass destruction aimed at our cities, you damn well know you would do something about it," she said.

"We have a weather balloon from China going across the country. Nobody died, and everybody's freaking out about it! But 100,000 die every year and nothing's being done. Not enough is being done."

Kiessling started crying as she read from a paper written by Kyler weeks before his death, advising to "stay away from drugs and alcohol."

"It's not worth it," he wrote.

Kyler, who had graduated from high school the day before his death, also wrote in a list that he wanted to start working more to stay focused, have a better relationship with his parents, to report to all drug tests and "find another method to cope that works for me," according to his mother.

Caleb, Kiessling said, had started speaking in schools to encourage kids not to try drugs. He wrote a testimony to share with them, saying that he'd "dabbled" in drugs but had stayed away from crack and heroine because he'd grown up "watching my birth mother ruin her life and watch all her friends pass away from heroin overdoses." He'd been in the process of signing up with the Navy.

Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tennessee, asked Kiessling how her community has been affected by the opioid crisis and she replied that some parents who she knows from support groups had committed suicide.

"It's devastating families," she said. "It's been very difficult for my (three) daughters. One daughter she went off to Michigan State and came home after semester. It was just too painful."

One of Kyler's friends approached her at a restaurant last summer and said he'd stopped doing any kind of drugs in response to his death, Kiessling said.

"He said, 'I want you to know that your son's death started a movement in our hometown, so that when people show up with pills, they're ostracized, and they're condemned,' he said," Kiessling recounted. "But, you know, for how long? How many of the kids in the high schools now know about my son's deaths?"

