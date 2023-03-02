29 Oakland Co. senior centers to get grants for service, facility upgrades

Twenty-nine Oakland County senior centers across will share $5 million in federal funds to improve services and facilities, officials said Thursday.

The centers will receive grants of between $25,000 and $250,000 from federal American Recovery Plan Act funds the county was given.

"Since 2015, Oakland County’s senior population has been greater than the population of children," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "So, it certainly makes sense to invest some of the federal COVID relief funding we received into helping our older residents. And what better way to make that investment than providing the funding for upgrades at the county’s senior centers."

Coulter made the announcement at Madison Heights City Hall, which is being renovated and where a new senior center is under construction.

He said some of the projects that the grants will help pay for include upgrades to kitchens for expanded nutrition programs, new roofs, and other infrastructure to extend the life of the centers as well as American with Disabilities Act compliance projects to make facilities more accessible.

Other updates include pickleball courts, new park space and recreational activities; safety and security upgrades; the purchase of laptops and computer recharging stations in addition to hiring technology instructors for seniors; and upgrades to heating and cooling systems.

In Madison Heights, the grant has been earmarked for a landscape sensory garden, outdoor seating space, technology equipment and training, and both exercise and HVAC equipment at its senior city, officials said.

"With this grant program, we're empowering our diverse communities to choose solutions that meet the unique needs of their residents, and I am proud that this process will provide meaningful improvements for our older adults," Oakland County Commissioner Gary McGillivray, D-Madison Heights, said.

Pontiac, meanwhile, will use its grant to make urgent renovations on the Robert Bowen and Ruth Peterson Community centers.

"We’re very grateful to the county for this funding to improve our senior recreation facilities," Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel said. "Our seniors have spent their entire lives investing in our community, and now we’re investing in their quality of life."

In Bloomfield Township, the community plans to use the funding to replace indoor fitness equipment, improve safety and security, enhance virtual connections, staff development, parking upgrade, and expand outdoor program space.

"This historic investment is a tremendous show of support for senior centers which are the focal point for supportive services, connection, and healthy aging," said Christine Tvaroha, director of the township's Senior Center.

Among the other Oakland County senior centers receiving grants: the Addison Senior Center; Commerce Township's Richardson Senior Center; Ferndale's Gerry Kulick Community Center; the Hazel Park Senior Center; the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield; the Royal Oak Senior Community Center; Royal Oak Township's Pearl Wright Senior Center; and the Wixom Senior Citizen Center.

