Family of Oakland County crash victim seeks justice

Tommy Schleicher had just dropped off his nearly 1-year-old son at daycare early on Feb. 21 when the unthinkable happened.

He was heading to work, Oakland County authorities say, when a road sign toppled by a driver who struck it in Orion Township crashed into his Volkswagen Passat windshield, hitting him.

"It was a bizarre accident," Tommy Schleicher's wife, Stephanie, said Friday.

But the driver who struck the sign didn’t stop, and Schleicher of Lake Orion was left hospitalized with serious head injuries.

The 31-year-old died Wednesday at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak after his wife made the decision to remove him from life support.

As police continue to seek the driver who fled the scene, Schleicher’s family and friends are preparing for a funeral and, after that, a crushing void.

They are speaking out in hopes the case is solved.

"It makes me so angry that this person just fled the scene," Stephanie Schleicher said. "Even now, after all of this time, this person hasn't come forward. I feel like someone has to know something."

She said she's been speaking to the media and sharing Tommy's story in hopes that someone will come forward or give police a tip to help find the responsible person.

"We need to find this person so they can be held accountable for what they did," Stephanie Schleicher said.

Tommy Schleicher grew up in Rochester and attended Stoney Creek High School before graduating from Grand Valley State University in 2014, according to his obituary on the Modetz Funeral Home website.

He later worked at Enterprise, where he met Stephanie Sinks. They wed in 2017.

Tommy Schleicher "was the kindest, sweetest person," his wife said. "He was always so good to me and he always wanted to help other people. He was selfless. He had a great sense of humor and was always smiling. He lit up a room."

She said things have been very difficult since the crash.

"Honestly, it feels very unreal still," she said. "This is like a nightmare and I'm just waiting to wake up from it. You don't expect to lose your spouse at such a young age."

Schleicher said being surrounded by family and friends is helping her get through each day. She said she's also heard from lots of people offering to help.

Schleicher knows going forward her "life is going to be completely different," she said.

"It's going to take some time to navigate what my new life is going to look like," she said. "Fortunately, I have a huge support system."

The couple has a son, Jackson, who is 11 months old, Stephanie Schleicher said. He'll turn 1 on March 28 and she said he's the reason she keeps going each day.

"What am I going to tell him about his dad? That's a hard question," she said. "We'll have to rely on all of the stories about how great of a person he was and keep those alive."

A GoFundMe campaign aimed at helping the family was launched last week. The campaign has raised more than $60,655 of a $75,000 goal, as of Friday.

"Tom was known to all to be a selfless and warmhearted friend with a laugh that filled a room," an organizer wrote on the GoFundMe page. "He was passionate about golf, baseball, enthusiastically dancing at weddings, and cars, though nothing brought him more joy than being a devoted husband and father."

When Schleicher died, he was “surrounded by those he loved most and by donating some of his organs, he will be saving other people's lives,” his wife said in a statement on the GoFundMe page. “Tom was such a kind, selfless person, we felt this was the best way to honor him.”

Stephanie Schleicher said his heart and kidneys and some other organs were donated for research.

Visitation is scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Saturday at the Modetz Funeral Home Silverbell Chapel in Orion. Visitation continues from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service Sunday at the funeral home.

Meanwhile, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has made no arrests in the hit-and-run.

Officials believe a silver or gray 2013-15 Kia Optima may be involved in the crash.

It had damage to the front end and possibly a dent in the hood, investigators said last week.

mhicks@detroitnews.com