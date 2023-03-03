MDOT gets $21.7M grant to replace pedestrian bridge over I-696 in Oak Park

The Michigan Department of Transportation has received a $21.7 million federal grant to replace a bridge over Interstate 696 in Oak Park that's often used by the community's Orthodox Jewish community, officials said Friday

The funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program will rebuild the Victoria Park Plaza Bridge along Church Street.

“Rebuilding the Victoria Park Plaza Bridge over I-696 will connect communities and support good-paying construction jobs,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Friday. "...This bridge will connect an Orthodox Jewish community in Oak Park divided by the freeway, ensuring they can cross safely during Sabbath."

MDOT estimates that construction for the bridge will begin in early 2025 and cost about $43 million. The bridge replacement will address problems including water leaks on I-696.

“In the winter, the leaks cause large sharp icicles to form and dangle over motorists on the freeway, which could lead to serious injury if the ice flies through a driver’s windshield,” MDOT wrote in a release.

MDOT regularly monitors icicle formation during colder months and says it spends about $300,000 annually to safely remove the icicles.

MDOT noted the importance of the pedestrian bridge to the Jewish community in Oak Park, which has a high concentration of religious, retail and educational facilities. Religious law prevents work and driving on the Sabbath and on Jewish holy days.

"The Michigan Infrastructure Office is proud to have supported the bridge reconstruction project in Oak Park that ensures the community remains connected to their centers of worship, community, and education, said Zach Kolodin, Michigan’s chief infrastructure officer and director of the Michigan Infrastructure Office. “With travel on Sabbath being done exclusively on foot, Victoria Park Plaza bridge over I-696 is especially important to the community’s thriving Orthodox Jewish population.”

