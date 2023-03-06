Suspect named in January slaying in Pontiac

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips to find a 28-year-old man named as the suspect in a January fatal shooting in Pontiac.

Dontae Jermane Geter is charged with open murder in the Jan. 10 death of Torrey Ryder, 31, of Pontiac, the Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Ryder’s body was found in an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Geter also is charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering a $2,000 reward for tips leading to arrest, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.