Appeals judges to hear arguments on whether Oxford shooter's parents should go on trial

Detroit — A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals is set Tuesday to hear arguments about whether there is sufficient evidence to send the four charges of involuntary manslaughter against the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to trial.

In late November, the Michigan Supreme Court sent the involuntary manslaughter cases against the parents of Oxford High shooter Ethan Crumbley back to the Court of Appeals to consider whether Jennifer and James Crumbley should stand trial.

The Michigan Court of Appeals in September rejected the appeal filed by attorneys for the Crumbleys that requested a stay on their case and urged that some evidence, including their son’s journals and text messages, be considered inadmissible in the case against them in Oakland County Circuit Court because it amounted to hearsay.

James and Jennifer Crumbley each face four involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the deaths of four Oxford High students in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting: Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17. Their son pleaded guilty in October to their deaths and awaits sentencing.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald took the rare step of charging the parents, making the argument they were grossly negligent in buying their then-15-year-old son a handgun and ignoring his mental state.

The Crumbleys’ attorneys argued in the appeal to the state’s highest court that they had no reason to believe their son posed a threat to himself or others, so they are not legally responsible for anything their son has done. The filing does place blame for the deaths solely on Ethan.

The attorneys also argued that certain entries in Ethan Crumbley’s journals and text messages to friends where he talks about how he needs mental help are hearsay and would only serve to prejudice a jury. Some of the texts and entries show their son noting his pleas for help from his parents going ignored.

Defense lawyers wanted to exclude information about James and Jennifer Crumbley’s respective extramarital affairs; alcohol or marijuana use; and questionable housekeeping practices and hobbies such as horseback riding. The defense argued the information was irrelevant.

The Supreme Court's order was "limited to whether there was sufficient evidence of causation to bind the (parents) over for trial on the charges of involuntary manslaughter," according to the order, and did not decide whether to exclude Ethan Crumbley's journals and texts.

"In all other respects, leave to appeal is denied, because we are not persuaded that the remaining questions presented should be reviewed by this court," the order reads.

