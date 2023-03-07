Parents of Oxford victims say protecting district with government immunity is 'unfair'

Detroit — Parents of several victims in a 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School pursuing civil action against the Oxford Community Schools said an Oakland County judge's decision last week to dismiss all lawsuits against the district and its employees on the grounds of governmental immunity is unfair and unconstitutional.

At a Tuesday press conference with their attorney Ven Johnson at his office in Detroit, several parents who lost children in the 2021 shooting said they would like to see a jury, not a judge, decide if Oxford Community Schools employees were grossly negligent in their handling of the Nov. 30, 2021 school shooting that left four dead and seven others wounded.

"To this day, we've had nothing done," said Buck Myre, whose son, Tate, was killed in 2021. "We have no investigation. No explanation, no accountability, nothing."

The press conference, held at the same time an appeals court panels was hearing oral arguments in Detroit about whether the parents of the Oxford shooter should face involuntary manslaughter charges, comes less than a week after Oakland Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan's ruling.

She ruled that the shooter's actions, rather than the alleged conduct of school district employees, were the most immediate cause of injury during the Nov. 30, 2021 mass shooting. As such, employees are protected by government immunity even if they were grossly negligent.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including terrorism causing death and first-degree murder, in October and could face up to life in prison.

Government employees in Michigan, including public school employees, are not liable for injuries or damages as long as their "conduct does not amount to gross negligence that is the proximate cause of the injury or damage," according to the state Government Tort Liability Act. "The proximate cause" means the most immediate cause of injury or damage, according to legal precedent.

"No reasonable trier of fact could conclude that any of the conduct of any of the individual Oxford Defendants was 'the one most immediate, efficient, and direct cause of the injury or damage' to the Plaintiffs," Brennan wrote.

Plaintiffs who are not government employees or entities can be held liable for injury or damages for being a proximate cause, even if they are not the most immediate or direct cause. The families of students Tate Myre and Justin Shilling, two of the four students killed in the 2021 attack, and other students who survived, say this is a double standard.

"It's unfair, it's unconstitutional, it doesn't look out for we the people," said Buck Myre.

If the Oxford High School shooting had occurred at a private school, the government immunity defense would not be relevant and the victim's families would likely already have been able to move forward with their lawsuit, accusing school employees of gross negligence, said Chris Desmond, the chief appellate lawyer at Johnson Law, which is representing the families of Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and four students who survived the attack, including Keegan Gregory.

"It's very difficult to imagine how you can tell these families today that they've been given the equal protection of the law, that their children were given the equal protection of the law, when they were just explicitly told in this decision that because they attended a public school instead of a private school, this is the way that the law applies to them," Desmond said.

Brennan's ruling on Friday left Jill Soave, Shilling's mother, heartbroken, devasted and in shock. She questioned why employees named in the lawsuit are still employed by the school district and said resigning would "lessen the pain for everybody moving forward."

"Here we are, what 15 months later, and we still don't have full disclosure on the events leading up to my son's murder," Soave said. "We need all the facts out, we need to know the complete truth. We need everybody who was involved in the weeks before, the few days before, the day of... to be held accountable."

The Oxford community wants and needs answers about what happened before and during the mass shooting, said Meghan Gregory, the mother of Keegan Gregory.

"For me, accountability would be a jury trial," Gregory said. "Just showing if they choose to make a decision that okay, they did nothing wrong, I can move forward. But the fact that there's so much evidence out there, it's really scary that they're still employed at this point."

All of the parents present at the news conference would like to see Oxford Community Schools employees stand trial and have a jury decide if they should be held accountable, rather than a judge.

"I asked that those if named in this lawsuit truly feel that they did their jobs to the best of their ability, why do you hide behind governmental immunity?" Craig Shilling, the father of Justin Shilling, said in a statement read by Johnson at the Tuesday news conference. "Give the community a chance to hear everything that happened. Let a jury decide the outcome. Give the families that have lost so much some type of closure instead of heartbreak after heartbreak."

Buck Myre believes there is an argument that Oxford High School is the immediate cause of the shooting.

"He came to school with a gun in his backpack. He was flagged, he was ushered around from person to person and nobody knew how to deal with it. So off he goes. Then he starts a shooting rampage," Myre said. "Let's find out what went wrong that day and let's learn from it and make it a safer place."

Myre called on Michiganians to demand action from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and state representatives and ask them to change the law surrounding government immunity.

The parent's legal team plans to start the appeal process to the ruling in the coming weeks, Desmond said. The appellate process will likely take over a year and he expects whoever does not win in the Michigan Court of Appeals to take the case to the Michigan Supreme Court.

"We'll be making an argument that even with the Governmental Tort Liability Act in place, we still should have prevailed in this motion and this matter should have proceeded to a jury trial," Desmond said. "We'll also absolutely be arguing that the Governmental Tort Liability Act is unconstitutional, that it violated our client's rights to both equal protection and their right to a jury trial."

The Oxford Community School District did not immediately respond to requests for comment but has previously addressed the ruling with families in the district.

"We recognize that the decision will affect each of our school community families differently," it read. "Oxford is still grieving. Oxford is still healing. As we continue this journey, Oxford Community Schools remains committed to providing a world-class education to our students, a workplace of choice for our staff, recovery supports for our community and a safe and healthy learning environment for all lives in which we are privileged to be a part."

