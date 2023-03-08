Man shot at Novi Twelve Mile Crossing parking lot, police say

Novi police are investigating an incident Tuesday night that left one person shot near Twelve Oaks Mall.

A man was returning to his Dodge in the parking lot outside Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk around 8:45 p.m. and "found someone inside it," Cmdr. Kristie Gruenwald said. "The two of them engaged, resulting in multiple shots being fired and the owner receiving an injury we believe to be non-life-threatening."

The person in the car fled before police arrived, Gruenwald said. A description was not available.

The car owner was rushed to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His condition and other details were not released.

It was not yet clear if the incident related to a carjacking or another crime, Gruenwald said. "We are still trying to gather more information to determine everything that took place."

Twelve Mile Crossing is an outdoor complex including stores and business such as Dick's Sporting Goods, Chuck E. Cheese, Cold Stone Creamery and Powerhouse Gym, according to its website.