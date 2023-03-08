Southfield man sentenced for role in illegally distributing 90K doses of opioids

A Southfield man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for his role in distributing more than 90,000 doses of Oxycontin, Percocet and other opioids at a medical clinic, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lavar Carter, 45, started as a patient recruiter and used family members and people he met at soup kitchens to obtain information used to fill medically unnecessary opioid prescriptions, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

When he became employed at New Vison Rehab Center, he provided physicians with lists of patient names and identifications he knew were used to issue and fill medically unnecessary prescriptions, according to the press release. He would exchange the prescriptions for cash between May 2019 and June 2020.

"Profiting from the suffering of vulnerable populations will not be tolerated," said Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene, who works in the Drug Enforcement Administration's Detroit division. "Mr. Carter's scheme of illegally funneling prescription pills into communities and fueling overdose deaths in exchange for profits has come to an end. I want to thank our law enforcement partners who worked collectively on this investigation."

After he was charged and released on bond, law enforcement saw him working at another pain clinic to help distribute more opioids, according to the press release.

"The devastation created by the opioid crisis harms our entire country," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. “My office will zealously pursue medical providers, clinic staff, and others who inflict harm upon our community through illicit distribution of these powerful drugs.”

