Pontiac probation violator flees with 6-year-old in car, then crashes

A Pontiac man with outstanding arrest warrants was in custody Wednesday after fleeing Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crashing into another vehicle, officials said.

The 29-year-old had outstanding arrest warrants issued last month through Oakland County Circuit Court for violating probation from aggravated assault and convictions for fleeing and eluding, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Farmington Hills police earlier Wednesday issued a bulletin to other area law enforcement agencies that the driver had been accused of domestic violence in their city, was headed to Pontiac and should be arrested.

"The suspect fled from deputies several times today, but deputies called off the pursuit because the man had his 6-year-old child in his vehicle," officials said. "He dropped the child off and then fled again once he was located by deputies."

Deputies caught up to him around noon as he drove a 2021 Ford Bronco near Elizabeth Lake and Johnson roads. While fleeing the deputies, the man struck a 2017 Nissan Altima stopped at the traffic light, according to the release.

“This individual routinely puts individuals and other drivers at serious physical risk of harm,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We will seek to hold him fully accountable for what has been repetitive dangerous behavior.”

The man and the 64-year-old woman driving the Altima were hospitalized in stable condition.