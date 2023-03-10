Man charged in stabbing at Rochester Hills restaurant

An Oakland County resident is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly stabbing his co-worker during an argument about a woman.

David Isiah Roberts of Troy was arraigned Friday through 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills with Magistrate Karen Holt presiding over the proceedings.

The 22-year-old is accused of stabbing his colleague in the stomach multiple times around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at a Hungry Howie’s restaurant in Rochester Hills where both men worked, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Roberts allegedly used a knife with a 5-inch blade, according to the release.

He and his co-worker reportedly started arguing over a woman both men were interested in, investigators said.

The victim, a 28-year-old Rochester Hills resident, was hospitalized with multiple injuries to his internal organs, requiring emergency surgery. He was listed in stable condition Friday, officials said.

Roberts' probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 20 in front of Judge Nancy Carniak in Rochester Hills.