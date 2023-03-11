Drag Queen Story Time draws crowd of supporters, protesters in Royal Oak

Royal Oak — The intersection of West Fourth Street and South Washington Avenue in downton Royal Oak was awash with rainbows as people came to support the Sidetrack Bookshop's Drag Queen Story Time Saturday afternoon.

A smaller but vocal group showed up to protest the event for children.

A Westland native Jason Frantjeskos was one of a few dozen protesters and said it "is sexualizing our children."

"Out here we have men dressed like ladies that are teaching children sexualization, which is obviously a perversion and pretty much as I see as pedophilia," Frantjeskos, 44, said.

The protest was organized by a conservative group that formed late in 2022 called the Grand New Party.

Shane Trejo, Grand New Party PAC executive director, called the event part of a child grooming agenda in an email promoting the protest against the storytime.

The Oakland County GOP also encouraged adults to attend Saturday's protest.

"Drag queen storytime is an exercise in normalizing what is not normal, and can be upsetting, scary and confusing to a young child," the Oakland County GOP said in a statement. "Adult sexuality introduced to a child — especially outside of the family unit — is not 'playful' or safely entertaining. It is at best inappropriate, and at worst, criminal."

A few hundred people supported the event, waving pride flags and chanting "homophobia has got to go" outside the bookstore.

The bookstore is owned by Jenny Carney and her wife, Jen Brown, and opened in May 2022. They've been hosting storytimes for kids on the weekends for several months and had their first drag storytime about three weeks ago, Carney said.

"That's the thing about storytimes is it really is magical and imaginative and a performance — it's theater," Carney said. "We want to have inclusive storytimes and we want to include all kinds of people in our storytimes."

Drag Queen Story Time is meant to be a celebration of being queer and it's important for kids to see people living their authentic lives and being celebrated for it, Carney said.

At Saturday's event Quentin Yanez, who goes by the name of "Mimi Southwest" while performing in drag, read picture books like "Pig the Rebel" by Aaron Blabey and "Pete the Cat's Groovy Imagination" by Kimberly and James Dean to a crowd of children and their parents.

"There's young children just in general who need that sense of exploration and creativity and even like, permission to know it's OK to dress up," Yanez said. "We feel like it's our job to provide a safe family-friendly space for that. ... There are queens and elements of it that are more than safe enough for kids and families."

Noble D'Angelo protested against Drag Queen Story Time and criticized parents who bring their children to events like it.

"To bring a child up in this world and to be exposed to men who want to dress as drag queens ... that's kind of degrading and that's low morals for your children," D'Angelo said. "Because when ... your child grows up, they come to accept this kind of behavior."

Carney said objectors to Drag Queen Story Time are misinformed and that there is nothing lewd or sexual about the event, which involves costumes, theater and picture books for children.

"I think the sexualization of anything queer is just something that people who are scared and don't understand use because they are afraid," Carney said. "We're just looking to spread love and compassion and inclusion and if you don't want your kids participating in that, that is cool. That's your decision."

Ashley Moral brought her 3-year-old son Charlie to the reading but it was so full they couldn't get into the bookstore. Moral also brought her friend Dayana Schemel to show support for people being authentically themselves.

"I am the parent of a child who identifies as nonbinary and I want to know that the world is going to be a safe place for them and that people are going to accept them for who they are," Schemel said.

Yanez, who hosted Drag Queen Story Time, invited those who are scared or concerned about the event and others like it to experience it firsthand.

"We're no different from a clown or party princess," Yanez said.

Yanez said he was not expecting such a backlash but was not surprised at the overwhelming show of support from the queer community.

Performer Richard Jay, who goes by the name "Luscious Minj," attended in full-drag makeup and dress to show support.

"All these people out here have made it so much easier for me to come out here dressed like this. I don't get out during the day a lot in drag," Jay said.

Alex French, who goes by the name "Miss F" while performing in drag, read at the Sidetrack Bookshop's first Drag Queen Story Time a few weeks ago and said the kids loved it.

"We just like bantered with the kids like, it was super fun," French said. "I just don't even know how it's something to be protested. I don't even understand how people can think that it's something dangerous."

Royal Oak native Bryce Gamper showed up to support the event and said the protest was "not the Royal Oak that I grew up in."

"This is drag story hour, it's something, it's a performance to get kids into reading," the 34-year-old said. "It's something creative, fun, something that attracts kids to literacy and for some reason, it has become a place for a lot of hatred."

The Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority said in a statement that downtown is a place where LGBTQ+ people are celebrated and people from all walks of life are welcome.

"We applaud Jen and Jenny of Sidetrack Bookshop for their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and we will continue to support them, and all of our business owners in Downtown Royal Oak who are doing good and meaningful work," the DDA said.

The demonstration comes as some conservative lawmakers from multiple states have introduced bills targeting drag performances, particularly those with children in attendance.

In June, seven Michigan Republican lawmakers and Tudor Dixon, the eventual GOP gubernatorial nominee, said they would introduce legislation allowing parents to sue public school districts if they host drag shows.

The proposal wouldn't criminalize drag shows but would ban school districts from exposing students to "a drag show or drag presentation." If districts violated the policy, parents could sue the districts for punitive damages of not less than $2,500 and not more than $10,000.

The proposal came amid a national push by some Republicans to spotlight how issues of sexuality and gender identity are handled in schools.

Dixon had vowed to sign a bill to create "severe criminal penalties for adults who involve children in drag shows."

Jay, who has participated in reading and camp events for children, said such events are really about teaching a new generation values like love and acceptance.

"People that have never even seen a drag show are probably never going to talk to a drag queen (and) are trying to write legislation and trying to ban things that they don't even understand," Jay said. "What about this is dangerous to children when all I'm doing is reading a story?"

Legislators from at least seven states — Arizona, Idaho, Michigan, Montana, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas — have proposed anti-drag laws in the last year.

One bill proposed in January in Arizona would make it a misdemeanor to put on a drag performance in a public place. The change would classify drag as an “adult cabaret performance” similar to topless dancers or strippers, according to the bill text.

In November, a Texas lawmaker introduced a bill that would classify venues that host drag shows as “sexually oriented” businesses, making it a misdemeanor to admit anyone under 18 years old.

Michigan lawmakers last year announced legislation that would allow parents to sue schools for up to $10,000 if they hosted drag shows.

The protests also followed a historic week for LGBTQ rights in Michigan after protections for gay and transgender residents were added to the state's anti-discrimination law, the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act. The bill will move forward to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who has vowed to sign it into law.

Carney said the development is encouraging.

"We're really lucky that we are seeing those kinds of changes happen in Michigan," Carney said. But we know that, hate is a real thing in our world and that's one of the reasons that ... we want to have inclusive story times."

