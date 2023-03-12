License temporarily suspended for Metro Detroit doctor facing sex assault charges

Zvi Levran, a Metro Detroit doctor with decades-long affiliations with youth hockey teams who faces more than 30 charges of sexual assault had his medical license temporarily suspended at the beginning of the year, according to the state of Michigan.

A representative for the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs told The Detroit News that on Jan. 3, the department issued the suspension, citing allegations from the first person to come forward with a report of sexual assault by the doctor in October.

The suspension remains in place.

Levran, 66, of Farmington Hills faces 31 charges of criminal sexual conduct, spans two Oakland County courts. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

The license suspension complaint from LARA summarizes the events of an alleged sexual assault on Oct. 18. A patient, an unidentified 19-year-old male, told police he saw Levran in the doctor's home due to a previous hip injury, which recently had been aggravated. The patient said he knew Levran from his involvement with hockey.

The 19-year-old told Farmington Hills police that Levran had asked a series of inappropriate sexual questions that had little to do with the injury, and after the doctor provided a physical, Levran allegedly sexually assaulted him under the guise of a “relaxation massage.”

Levran has pleaded not guilty to all the charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The suspension complaint notes the report from the 19-year-old displays "negligence or failure to exercise due care" and shows "a lack of good character."

The temporary suspension will remain in place until the relevant health expert board makes a final decision on whether Levran violated public health code, said Jeff Wattrick, LARA deputy communications director, in an email to The News.

It isn't the first time Levran's medical license has been filed with LARA. At least four complaints were made to LARA about Levran. None of the complaints included clear mention of sexual abuse, but rather focus on medical negligence and incompetence. Those cases against the urologist were closed without finding grounds for disciplinary action against his license.