Madison Hts. man, 35, charged in connection with massive fentanyl bust

A Madison Heights man has been charged with drug trafficking in connection to what law enforcement officials believe is the largest amount of fentanyl ever seized in Michigan last week.

Guillermo Mata Perez, 35, was arraigned last week in 43rd District Court in Madison Heights on a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, a 20-year felony; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, also a 20-year felony; and two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, each a two-year felony.

A judge set Perez's bond at $2 million and scheduled his next court date for March 22, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Friday in a statement.

Officials said the charges against Perez stem from what officials believe is a historic seizure of four kilograms of fentanyl last week in Van Buren County on the west side of the state.

Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop March 7 along Interstate 94 in Paw Paw Township and during a search of the vehicle found the fentanyl, all in heat-sealed bags. The driver, a 25-year-old California resident, was arrested and held in the Van Buren County Jail on possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl charges, according to the police.

That arrest led state troopers, working in conjunction with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team and the Southwest Enforcement Team, to a second suspect, later identified as Perez.

Police executed a search warrant at Perez's home where they seized about one kilo of crystal meth, 942 fentanyl pills, $22,699 in cash, an unregistered gun, and multiple cell phones.

"Fentanyl is killing people all over Michigan and devastating families right here in Oakland County," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "I will use the full resources of my office to prosecute those who choose to exploit addiction for profit and work to stop the spread of fentanyl in our community."

