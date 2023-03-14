24 condos at Farmington Hills complex damaged in fire Sunday

Residents of 24 Farmington Hills condos were saved from a fire Sunday, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but several Farmington Hills police officers were treated for smoke inhalation, they said.

On Tuesday, officials released footage of the rescue captured by a police officer's body camera. It shows them going door-to-door to help residents escape.

Farmington Hills police and firefighters were called early Sunday morning to the Country Glen Condos on 14 Mile Road near Northwestern Highway for a report of a structure fire, according to authorities. The cause of the fire is still being determined.

Police arrived to find a building's third floor engulfed in flames. The officers entered the building to help evacuate residents, going door-to-door on each of the three-story building's floors. They also helped elderly residents who had trouble moving through the smoke-filled hallways, officials said. Several officers went back into the building to rescue a family's dog that was left behind.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeffrey King applauded the city's firefighters and police officers on Tuesday for their efforts.

“The courage displayed by these police officers and firefighters highlights their professionalism and underscores the dangers they face in the line of duty,” said King.

Officials said Tuesday that all 24 of the building's condo units suffered either fire or water damage in connection with the blaze. They said they did not know specifically how many people lived in the 24 units.

