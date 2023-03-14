Oakland exec touts business, mental health efforts in county address

Mark Hicks

Oakland County Executive David Coulter highlighted efforts Tuesday night to build on the county's strengths, including business growth and attraction, but he added in the annual speech news of a pilot mental health urgent clinic to support what he called a critical need.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues pointing to an urgency for mental health care, Coulter described the county’s largest investment in the past year in his fourth Oakland County State of the County address.

The county made a $24 million investment to increase access to mental health services and is using American Rescue Plan funds to provide more mental health professionals in schools through a partnership with the Oakland Community Health Network and Oakland Schools, the county executive said.

Oakland County also is investing in nonprofits to expand their capacity to provide mental health, social emotional and other critical support services through a partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. More than 66,000 people from 59 communities have sought mental health care through agencies that received grants from the county, Coulter told the audience at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield Township.

“Mental health care must be on par with our physical health care, in our attitudes and our services,” he said.

Meanwhile, Coulter added, “to address the unprecedented growth in the number of adults experiencing mental health crisis" the county will create an Integrated Urgent Care Clinic in Pontiac.

"Thanks to a $5 million grant from the state, this pilot anchored by the county, Oakland Community Health Network, Honor Community Health and hospitals will address the crucial need for improved and expanded access to both primary care and mental health services.”

Services will be offered regardless of ability to pay, he said.

Coulter also announced the Acorn2Oak mini-grant program, which aims to help residents 8-18 years old reach their goals.

As an example, he cited Oakland County’s 22 robotics teams competing at the state level. If one or more of them qualifies for the First Robotics national competition in Houston next month, it will cost each student $1,200 to attend.

“So, an Acorn2Oak grant could ensure a student isn’t left behind for an inability to pay,” Coulter said. “Another student may be trying to launch a documentary or an initiative in their school to highlight a program and needs help covering the cost of filming or supplies. A grant from Acorn2Oak could help that passion take root.

“Students are altruistic on any number of fronts: volunteering at food pantries, providing entertainment at nursing homes, or sponsoring events to raise money for everything from animal shelters to children’s hospitals. Acorn2Oak could help these young people pay for the cost of putting on those charitable events. I hope it will support, inspire and encourage personal growth, civic engagement and leadership development.”

Coulter, who has been executive since 2019, also reflected on the county’s economic strength.

In 2022, 40 companies, mostly in advanced manufacturing, robotics or electric vehicle production, have expanded their footprint or opted to locate there, he said.

“With big and small manufacturers alike, ranging from Our Next Energy and Fanuc Robotics to Via Motors relocating their headquarters to Auburn Hills and Zeiss’ building its environmentally friendly innovation showroom in Wixom, the investments represent more than 7,000 retained and new jobs,” Coulter told the audience.

The former Ferndale mayor stressed how the county is pushing to ensure businesses and entrepreneurs succeed.

He referred to an announcement this month for Oakland Thrive, a nonprofit to help entrepreneurs and small businesses with a special focus on businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans. Its flagship program is Business Forward, which he announced in his 2022 State of the County speech to engage the county’s 38,000 small businesses with resources in their communities.

“Our Economic Outlook report showed that prosperity does not touch every business the same in Oakland County,” he said. “It will be the mission of this organization to help the county close the gaps that exist for woman-owned, minority-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.”

Other county highlights included:

Since the 2020 launch of Oakland80, a project to ensure 80% of residents earn a post-secondary degree or industry-recognized certificate by 2030, the county has gone from 61%of residents with a post-secondary degree or certificate to 67.5%.

Through a board of commissioners initiative, the county is investing $5 million to create a new Housing Trust Fund “that will help facilitate additional gap financing to encourage more affordable housing development,” Coulter said. “And our treasurer, Robert Wittenberg, is setting up a County Land Bank so we have this important housing and economic development tool to use in the years ahead.”

A $20 million investment announced in November will help add or improve 10 parks.

Through Health 360, which brought Honor Community Health and Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency into the county’s health clinics to provide primary care and wraparound services, nearly 7,300 residents received services last year at the clinics inside Oakland County Health Division offices in Pontiac and Southfield.

Oakland is the top county in Michigan to sponsor and financially support more than 630 families who have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion began more than a year ago.

Coulter broadened his remarks to touch on turmoil, division and violence "afflicting our country are impacting all aspects of our lives." He mentioned the deadly Oxford High School shooting in 2021 and rising antisemitism, including a man accused of threatening young children, parents and security at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills last year.

The executive received a standing ovation when declaring the county denounces all forms of hate speech. "It is simply unacceptable, and we all have a moral obligation to call it out and denounce it," he said.

Coulter turned to county staff who were distributing a green "challenge coin" to remind attendees about the county’s values of community, respect, inclusion and gratitude.

“I believe that what may be wrong with our country today can certainly be fixed by all that is right about it,” he said.

When introducing Coulter as the event’s MC, former state legislator and county commissioner Gilda Jacobs praised his decision to speak inside a hub in the Jewish community at a time when “our synagogues, our gathering places, our Jewish schools and recently Jewish lawmakers have become targets of hate.”

She added: “As a Jewish woman who lost my great grandparents and many other members of my family to the Holocaust, I applaud Dave. I applaud him for his vision that embraces inclusivity and equity.”

The event drew other regional officials including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.