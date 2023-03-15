Nuka, one of Detroit Zoo's polar bears, back after a year away

The Detroit Zoo has welcomed back Nuka, an 18-year-old polar bear, after a year away.

Nuka was moved to the Toledo Zoo in March 2022 following a recommendation from the Association of Zoo and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, a cooperative population management program for captive animal populations. Nuka mated with a female polar bear named Crystal in Toledo where he sired two cubs.

During his previous tenure at the Detroit Zoo Nuka mated with a female polar bear named Suka who gave birth to twin polar bears, Astra and Laerke ,on Nov. 17, 2020, the zoo said in a recent news release.

The Detroit Zoo hopes Nuka will be able to successfully couple with Suka again this time, officials said.

Another bear at the zoo, a female named Anana, died during a breeding attempt in 2021 and while officials initially thought Nuka may have caused her death, an in-depth review revealed that Anana died from advanced heart disease. Detroit Zoo experts do not believe Nuka is a danger to Suka or other polar bears, according to the news release.

There are roughly 55 polar bears currently living in Association of Zoo and Aquariums accredited facilities across the country. The Detroit Zoo is "thrilled" that Nuka is back so he can continue to help ensure the future of polar bears, officials said.

