Flex Route project construction to cause I-96 lane, ramp closures in Oakland Co.

Lyon Township — Several lanes and ramps on Interstate 96 will be closed intermittently between Kent Lake Road and Interstate 275 starting Wednesday for construction of the Michigan Department of Transportation's I-96 $296 million Flex Route project.

Traffic on westbound I-96 will be down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and ramps will be closed intermittently for pavement markings, MDOT said in a news release.

Eastbound I-96 will also be down to one open lane between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday from Wixom Road to I-275 for pavement markings and traffic shift preparation, MDOT said. Eastbound traffic will be moved to the west side of the freeway on Saturday evening. Both directions of traffic will use the current westbound side and have two lanes open until the late fall.

Eastbound traffic on I-96 between Kent Lake Road and Wixom Road will also be reduced to two lanes starting at 6 a.m. on March 18 and lasting through late summer, MDOT said.

Multiple entrance and exit ramps to eastbound I-96, including those at Wixom Road, Beck Road and Northbound and southbound Novi Road, will be closed as a result of the traffic shift. One ramp to westbound I-96 from westbound M-5 will also be closed through late fall, according to the MDOT. These closures, "will heavily affect local traffic wanting to enter I-96 through late summer," the department said in the news release.

Drivers looking to enter I-96 can follow a detour route south to Grand River Avenue, then east on Grand River Avenue to northbound Novi Road, north on Novi Road to 12 Mile, east on 12 Mile to M-5 and south on M-5 to I-96 and Interstate 696.

Work on the Flex Route, which runs along a 12-mile stretch of I-96 from Kent Lake Road to the I-96, I-275 and M-5 interchange, began in 2022. The project aims to rebuild the median shoulder so it can be used as an extra lane during morning and afternoon rush hours. The project is expected to take three years and is funded by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program.

