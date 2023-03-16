West Bloomfield housekeeper sentenced to 11 months for stealing from clients

A 40-year-old West Bloomfield woman who worked as a housekeeper and allegedly stole more than $570,000 worth of jewelry, money and other personal belongings from her clients has been sentenced to 11 months in jail, according to court records.

Beata Tarnawska was charged in January of 2022 with four felony counts of larceny of $20,000 or more and five felony counts of larceny of over $1,000 but less than $20,000. She pleaded no contest in Oakland County Circuit Court and was convicted on three counts of each charge while the other three were dismissed.

The maximum sentence for larceny of $20,000 or more and larceny of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 are 40 and 25 years in prison, respectively. Tarnawska received 334 days of jail time and three years of probation beginning on March 10 for each of the six charges she was convicted of, which will be served concurrently. Restitution hasn't been determined yet.

Police began investigating Tarnawska in October of 2021. A search of her home uncovered items allegedly taken from as many as 20 homes in Oakland County, including cash, coins, luxury watches, purses and jewelry. after she The investigation began after Tarnawska allegedly admitted to one of her employers that she stole a luxury watch.

