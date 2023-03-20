$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Southfield

Good fortune came to a local Mega Millions player who bought a $1 million ticket on St. Patrick's Day.

The winner matched five numbers, 26-28-29-39-49, and purchased the winning ticket from CVS at 18130 West 10 Mile Road in Southfield, according to a press release Monday from the Michigan Lottery.

The winner should call the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at (844) 887-6836 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening and cost $2. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.