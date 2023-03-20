Oakland County appoints Crumbley lawyer Loftin as its first chief public defender

Pontiac — Oakland County officials have created a chief public defender's office and appointed defense attorney Paulette Loftin to lead it.

Loftin has conducted more than 30 jury trials, 14 of which were cases punishable by up to life in prison, according to a press release from Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. She was the defense attorney for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, who pleaded guilty in October to murdering four students.

The indigent defense plan in Oakland County will "significantly change" the way it provides defense attorneys to people who cannot afford them in Oakland County's circuit court and 52nd District Court, which serves Novi, Clarkston, Rochester Hills and Troy, according to the press release. The other district courts in the county will continue to use independent, contracted attorneys to provide indigent defense.

The county will use a hybrid model made up of the public defender's office and the current roster of independent, contracted attorneys, according to Coulter's office. The public defender's office will initially handle 5% of indigent defense cases. That amount is expected to increase in the future.

Loftin, 40, has spent most of her 15 years in law practice working on indigent criminal defense, including time as the indigent defense coordinator for 50th District Court in Pontiac, 51st District Court in Waterford and at the Lapeer County district and circuit court, according to the press release.

"I have a passion for the defense of those who could not afford it otherwise," Loftin said in a statement. "The U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that everyone charged with a criminal offense has the Constitutional right to be represented in court by an attorney, regardless of their ability to pay."

Loftin will begin as chief public defender April 17.

"Paulette has a passion for indigent defense combined with the knowledge and skill needed to meet the challenge of building Oakland County's first public defender's office," Coulter said in a statement in the press release. "She is well regarded by other defense lawyers, prosecutors and judges."

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and 52nd District Court Judge Joseph Fabrizio both complimented the county's hire of Loftin, as well as the formation of the public defender office.

Michigan's second most populous county joins Wayne County, which has an Indigent Defense Services Department and the Neighborhood Defender Service, as well as appointed independent counsel. The Indigent Defense Services Department oversees all public defense operations in Wayne County.

