Man loses consciousness while driving, hits Berkley storefront

Berkley — A man driving west down 12 Mile road lost consciousness and crashed into a storefront early Tuesday morning, police said.

The man regained consciousness at the scene but was taken to a local hospital, said Lt. Andrew Hadfield, a detective with the Berkley Public Safety Department. It is unknown what caused him to lose consciousness while driving.

"He was just driving down the road and appears to have lost consciousness and swerved, crossing the center lane and struck the building," Hadfield said.

The driver hit Cotton'n things, a women's clothing store that opened on 12 Mile east of Greenfield in Berkley in February. The accident occurred around 7:53 Tuesday morning, Hadfield said.

The store sustained structural damage to the front entry door and windows and the car was badly damaged, Hadfield said. No one was inside the store at the time of the accident and nobody else was injured.

