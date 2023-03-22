Police seek tips on Sunday arson in Waterford Twp.

Police are asking the public for help to find the person who set fire to a vehicle Sunday in Waterford Township and caused a building to go up in flames.

Officers and firefighters were called at about 4 a.m. Sunday to 1092 Scott Lake Road near Pontiac Lake Road for a report of a vehicle fire.

They arrived and found the vehicle was parked near an unoccupied building, which had also caught fire.

Authorities said both the car and the building were completely destroyed in the fire.

They also said that at 9 p.m. Sunday officers and firefighters were called to another vehicle fire at 1076 Scott Lake Road, about 72 feet away from the earlier fire. First responders arrived and found a vehicle's interior in flames.

Police said the investigation into both incidents is ongoing and they have identified a person of interest in the fires.

Anyone with information about the fires or suspects should call Waterford Township Police at (248) 618-6652 or leave anonymous tips at (248) 674-COPS.

