$10,000 reward offered for tips on crash with Orion Twp. road sign that led to driver's death

The reward for information that leads to the conviction of the driver who hit a road sign that flew through another vehicle's windshield and seriously injured a Lake Orion man last month is up to $10,000.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Tuesday announced the reward has been increased from $2,000.

Anyone who saw the crash, the suspect vehicle, or knows the driver involved in the incident should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP. Tipsters are anonymous.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2023, on Lapeer Road near Waldon Road in Orion Township, the sheriff's office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling north on Lapeer veered into the median, struck a sign and sent it into the air. The sign flew into oncoming traffic and went through the windshield of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat traveling south on Lapeer.

It struck and injured the driver, who officials identified as Thomas Schleicher, 31, of Lake Orion. His Passat veered off the road and came to rest against a tree near Waldon.

Police said the driver who struck the road sign did not stop after the crash. Schleicher was taken to a hospital where he died on March 1 after he was removed from life support.

Investigators said they believe a silver or gray 2013-15 Kia Optima may be the vehicle involved in the crash. They also said the vehicle would likely have damage to its front end and possibly a dent in the hood.

