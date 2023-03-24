Sheriff: Pontiac infant dies after sleeping in same bed as father

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning on infant sleep safety after a sleep-related death of a baby girl in Pontiac this week.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a Pontiac home shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday on a report of a baby not breathing. Her mother had found the child unresponsive in bed. The age of the child was not released.

While deputies were en route to the home, they learned the mother was rushing the baby to the hospital. The mother saw the patrol vehicle, got out of the car and ran to it with the baby, officials said in a statement.

A Waterford Regional Fire Department captain also present began performing CPR and continued the life-saving measures in the squad car as a deputy drove to the hospital, according to the release.

“Attempts to resuscitate the baby were unsuccessful and she died a short time later,” the Sheriff's Office said. “The baby had been sleeping in the same bed as her father.”

An autopsy was performed Friday. A cause and manner of death are pending. There were no signs of foul play, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office, which partners with the national Cribs for Kids organization in an effort to provide cribs, noted that approximately 3,500 infants die in the United States each year from sleep-related deaths, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Sadly, we have seen far too many of these tragedies,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Friday. “It’s a crushing reminder that we need to have infants sleeping in an appropriate environment.”