Oak Park woman killed in traffic crash in Oakland Township

Oakland Township — An Oak Park woman was killed in a car crash in Oakland Township early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Saturday. Joy Turnbore, 29, was driving a 2015 Dodge Journey west on Predmore Road when she was struck by a 2022 Hino box truck heading north on Rochester road, the sheriff's office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is a stop sign on Predmore road and it is unclear if Turnbore stopped before pulling in front of the box truck, the sheriff's office said.

The truck was driven by a 34-year-old Saint Clair Shores resident who was not injured. It also carried one passenger, a 32-year-old Center Line resident, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the sheriff's office said in the news release.

All parties involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office does not think alcohol was a factor. The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff's office.

